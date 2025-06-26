Continuum Advisory LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

MDLZ stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

