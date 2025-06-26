Continuum Advisory LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNOV. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $2,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

