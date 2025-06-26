Continuum Advisory LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,765,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,274,000 after buying an additional 560,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,902,000 after buying an additional 329,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,419,000 after acquiring an additional 317,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 597.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

