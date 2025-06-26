Continuum Advisory LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2,071.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after buying an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

