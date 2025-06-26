Continuum Advisory LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ACGL opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.