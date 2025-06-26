Continuum Advisory LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 202.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $96.71 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

