Continuum Advisory LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,335.08. This represents a 80.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $143,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,593.12. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $17,731,131. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.