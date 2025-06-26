Continuum Advisory LLC Has $65,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AZN stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.