Continuum Advisory LLC Has $65,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.