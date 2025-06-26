Continuum Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

