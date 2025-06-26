Continuum Advisory LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

