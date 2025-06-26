Continuum Advisory LLC Has $94,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 404.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,178,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 86,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

