Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14,966.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

