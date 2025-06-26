Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $140,000 in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 67,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,192,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PTRB stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

