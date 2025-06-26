Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $71,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

