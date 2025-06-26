Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $79.86.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
