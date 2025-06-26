Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $81,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

ZDEK stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.