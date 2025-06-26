Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $81,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEKFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

ZDEK stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.