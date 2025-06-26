Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZMAR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March during the first quarter worth about $2,280,000.

Shares of BATS ZMAR opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04.

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

