Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,681,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $383,995.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,397,783. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.