Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,063,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $147,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 227.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equinox Gold’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

