Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

