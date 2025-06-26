Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

