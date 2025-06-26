Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $282.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.32.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

