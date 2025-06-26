Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 137 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.31 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.