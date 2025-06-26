Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 233 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 77,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

