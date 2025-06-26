Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

