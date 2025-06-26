Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 4,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

