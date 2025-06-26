Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 48,079 Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,079 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in IREN by 57.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IREN by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

IREN Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About IREN

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

