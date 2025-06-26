Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 490 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Carrier Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0%

CARR opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.