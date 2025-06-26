Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 631 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

