Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 98 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.