Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $56,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $70.16.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

