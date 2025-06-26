Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.4%

LBRDK stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

