Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 448,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 666,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

