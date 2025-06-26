Contrasting Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) & Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logitech International and Turtle Beach”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.55 billion 3.07 $631.53 million $4.15 21.31 Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.75 $16.18 million $0.73 19.03

Profitability

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Logitech International and Turtle Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 13.86% 30.40% 17.89% Turtle Beach 4.03% 15.59% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logitech International and Turtle Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 6 4 0 2.40 Turtle Beach 0 1 1 0 2.50

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $84.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. Turtle Beach has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Logitech International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Turtle Beach.

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logitech International beats Turtle Beach on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

