Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

