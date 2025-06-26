Crews Bank & Trust Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crews Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,716,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3%

Alphabet stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

