Critical Analysis: Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) vs. Its Rivals

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the "FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chefs' Warehouse to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $3.79 billion $55.48 million 42.25 Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors $8.21 billion $408.09 million 23.55

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chefs’ Warehouse’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chefs’ Warehouse and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors 705 3409 3718 151 2.42

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus target price of $67.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.65% 13.15% 3.70% Chefs’ Warehouse Competitors -3.74% -16.93% 1.89%

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

