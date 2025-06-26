Critical Comparison: Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) & Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A -33.90% -31.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atossa Genetics 0 0 2 1 3.33

Atossa Genetics has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 615.56%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcorporeal and Atossa Genetics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($0.21) -4.10

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Xcorporeal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

