Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $284.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.