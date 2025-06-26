CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CYRX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.85.
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
