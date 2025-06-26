CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get CryoPort alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CryoPort

Insider Activity at CryoPort

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CryoPort news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,172.10. This trade represents a 60.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,411.24. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 420,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,558. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $358.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.85.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.