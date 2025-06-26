CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Financial Analysis

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HF Sinclair and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 5 6 0 2.55 CVR Energy 5 2 0 0 1.29

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus price target of $43.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. CVR Energy has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HF Sinclair has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of CVR Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair -0.51% 0.05% 0.03% CVR Energy -2.68% -12.66% -2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and CVR Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.27 $177.00 million ($0.77) -53.13 CVR Energy $7.61 billion 0.35 $7.00 million ($1.97) -13.63

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats CVR Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

