Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

