Dave Girouard Sells 41,667 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,470.70. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,504,603.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,915,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,922,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,366 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,914,000 after purchasing an additional 668,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,711,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,242,000 after buying an additional 1,120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

