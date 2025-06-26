DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

