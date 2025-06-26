Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.