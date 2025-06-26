Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Insider Sells C$62,650,252.60 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 19,200,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$62,650,252.60.

CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Discovery Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

