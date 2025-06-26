DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after buying an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after buying an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after buying an additional 417,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DD opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

