Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after buying an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,669,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,986,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.