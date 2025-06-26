easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.13 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 542.40 ($7.41). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 525.20 ($7.18), with a volume of 3,108,515 shares traded.

easyJet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (38.90) (($0.53)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

About easyJet

In related news, insider Elyes Mrad purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($8.03) per share, for a total transaction of £82,320 ($112,474.38). In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,068. Corporate insiders own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

