easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.13 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 542.40 ($7.41). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 525.20 ($7.18), with a volume of 3,108,515 shares traded.
easyJet Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.
easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (38.90) (($0.53)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About easyJet
We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.
