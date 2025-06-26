Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

